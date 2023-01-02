CONFIRMED! Naagin 3 & Kundali Bhagya Fame Naveen Sharma Set To Marry Fiancée In March This Year

TV actor Naveen Sharma, who rose to fame after playing a pivotal role in Colors TV's popular show Udaan, is currently beaming with joy as he's set to tie the knot with fiancée Roshni Sharma in March this year. Yes, you read that right!

Best known for his roles in hit shows like Naagin 3 and Kundali Bhagya, the actor got engaged to Roshni last year on November 28 in Jaipur and the couple is now all set to take their relationship to the next level by exchanging wedding vows this year.

Confirming the same, Naveen told ETimes, "It is an arranged marriage. Roshni and I belong to Jaipur and our families are preparing for a Rajasthani wedding in March."

For the unversed, Naveen met Roshani a few months before their engagement in Jaipur. She is a medical student. Calling their story similar to Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao's 2006 hit Vivah, he stated, "I am a simple guy and the marriage proposals I was getting were mostly from girls who had watched my shows and had fancy expectations about my life and field. They were awestruck about showbiz when they came to meet me. When I met Roshni, she had no such fantasies and had never watched me in a TV show."

Advertisement