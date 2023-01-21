Naagin 6: Adaa Khan On Fans Comparing Tejasswi Prakash & Her Chemistry With Mouni Roy: Everyone Is...

Naagin 6: The original Naagin, Adaa Khan is back in action in season 6. We have not been able to keep our calm ever since she made a grand entry in Tejasswi Prakash's hit weekend drama. Just like every season, Shesha's look has changed and even Adaa Khan is loving every bit of it. While TV buffs are gushing over her stunning avatar, the talented actress is busy taking things a notch higher.

NAAGIN 6: ADAA KHAN OPENS UP ON HER NEW LOOK

Unlike previous seasons, Shesha has turned positive and her look has been designed according to the same. Adaa Khan maintained that her look, outfit and makeup are always different than the earlier season as the team believes in bringing freshness and novelty.

Adaa stated that fans wait for her look and they wonder what will be new in her avatar in every season.

"They observe everything, from the jewelry to the clothes, to makeup and everything else. So everyone is really happy that this time Shesha has come back as positive and she is helping Teja," the Amrit Manthan actress said in a statement as quoted as saying by IANS.

NAAGIN 6: ADAA KHAN ON FANS COMPARING HER AND TEJASSWI WITH HER AND MOUNI'S CHEMISTRY

"People are very happy to see our chemistry and also comparing it with Mouni Roy.And my entry episode was trending on YouTube, Twitter. I was really happy with the love I got when I entered the show. It's beautiful and I really love it when people give so much love," Adaa Khan told IANS.

The TV diva, who ran a poll on Shesha's hit dialogues in Naagin, received an amazing response from the viewers. Guess what? She got over 5000 comments, showcasing her significant fan following and the love that the fans have showered on her.

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestants added that she was overwhelmed to see how the fans remembered all her dialogues and lines from Naagin. Talking about her evergreen Guru Kantal Maa dialogue, she said that fans still love mouthing the lines whenever they get an opportunity.