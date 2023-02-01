Naagin 6 Actress Wants Her Hubby To Take ‘Romance Lessons’ From Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Kundrra
Tejasswi Prakash, who first grabbed the limelight after playing the female lead in Colors TV's Sanskaar Dharohar Apnon Ki 2 in 2013, has come a long way in her career and is among the most-loved celebrities on the small screen.
After winning Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 last year, Tejasswi bagged the lead role in Colors TV's Naagin 6 and has been winning hearts since then. After a successful run of a year, the supernatural drama is coming to an end soon.
As Naagin 6 is gearing up for the final war, the hit series recently witnessed the entires of popular naagins Adaa Khan and Anita Hassanandani. For the unversed, both the actresses played the antagonists in previous seasons of the supernatural show.
While fans have been eagerly waiting for the grand finale of Naagin 6 and the battle between these divas, the actresses are enjoying working with each other. In real life, the actresses have been spending a lot of time together, and Anita recently captured Tejasswi in the midst of a romantic chat with boyfriend Karan Kundrra. She tagged her husband Rohit Reddy and jokingly suggested that he take some romance lessons.
Taking to her Instagram stories, Anita posted a BTS picture of Tejasswi from Naagin 6 sets and tagged her husband. She wrote, "You need some romance lessons." Take a look at her post here:
Reacting to Anita's story, Karan shared it and wrote, "Haha (with heart emojis)". LOVE STORY OF TEJASSWI PRAKASH & KARAN KUNDRRA For the unversed, Tejasswi and Karan Kundrra became friends during their stay inside the Bigg Boss 15 house and soon came closer. Both of them confessed their love for each other on the controversial reality show and are still in a happy space. WEDDING PLANS OF TEJRAN Fondly known as TejRan by fans, the much-in-love couple has no plans of getting married in the near future. In a recent interview with ETimes, Karan talked about their wedding plans and said, "Usually, insaan pakk jaate hain itna time saath mein reh kar. We continue to discover each other, have been through ups and downs in our relationship, but every time something unfavourable happens, we emerge stronger. So, these things don't seem important kyunki pata hi hai. Considering that this relationship is ki jab jo hona hai ho kar hi rahega toh tension lena hi band kar do. This is a no-tension relationship. Iss relationship mein siyappe nahi hain." Keep watching this space for more updates!
