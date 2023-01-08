Naagin 6 Finale: Here’s When Tejasswi Prakash’s Show Will Go Off Air – Date Revealed

Colors Channel's Naagin 6 has managed to keep the viewers hooked on to their television with its drama-packed shows. At a time when several supernatural shows have failed to strike a chord with the fans, Naagin's sixth season emerged as a hit. The weekend drama starring Tejasswi Prakash has been hogging all the limelight since its inception.

If the latest buzz is to be believed, Ekta Kapoor and her team are planning to end the show on a high note. Yes, you read that right! Naagin 6 will soon bid adieu to the audience as the channel and the production have decided to not drag the show further and instead culminate things with a blockbuster finale.

NAAGIN 6 FINALE DATE, SHOW TO GO OFF AIR SOON

According to a report in a portal, Naagin 6 will air its last episode on Colors TV next month. The creative team has already chalked out a nice track to keep the viewers engaged and end the show on a blockbuster note.

The finale of Naagin 6 will air it mid-February 2023. Interestingly, the show go off air after completing a successful year on the small screen.

Stay tuned for more updates.