Naagin 6 Finale: After Adaa Khan, 3 Popular Actresses To Return As Naagins For Tejasswi Prakash’s Show
After a successful run of almost a year, Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6 is finally set to bid goodbye to the viewers very soon. Featuring Tejasswi Prakash in the titular role of a shape-shifting serpent, the supernatural drama was launched in February last year and has been faring well on the TRP charts since then.
Also featuring Maheck Chahal, Simmba Nagpal, Pratik Sehajpal, and Amandeep Sidhu among others in pivotal roles, Naagin 6 has also witnessed many leaps and replacements. Hence, the makers have decided to not stretch it further despite good ratings.
The team has planned to end it on a high note with a grand and intriguing finale. As revealed earlier, Adaa Khan recently entered the sixth season of Naagin. She is known for playing the role of naagin Shesha in the previous seasons.
According to the latest buzz, the Naagin 6 will mark the return of three popular actresses who played naagins in the last seasons. Yes, you read that right! Well, we're talking about Subhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani, and Surbhi Chandna.
Revealing the same, a Tellychakkar report states, "The grand finale of Naagin 6 is going to be very grand and reportedly will see the return of previous Naagins, Anita Hassnandani, Surbhi Jyoti, and Surbhi Chandna on the show."
However, an official confirmation is still awaited.
