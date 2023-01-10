Tejasswi Prakash’s Popular Naagin 6 Co-Star Reveals She Was In ICU For 3-4 Days On Ventilator

Colors TV's Naagin 6, produced by Ekta Kapoor, premiered in February last year amid huge buzz and expectations. Since then, the Tejasswi Prakash-starrer supernatural drama has been performing consistently on the TRP charts.

After a run of almost a year, the hit series is finally coming to an end soon. Amid all this, here comes a piece of shocking news for the show's fans.

Mahekk Chahal, who is seen playing the role of Mahak in Naagin 6, is currently in a hospital. In a recent interview, the Bigg Boss 5 runner-up revealed being admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after fainting a few days ago. She was in the ICU for around 3-4 days on a ventilator. Yes, you read that right!

Talking about the same to Hindustan Times, Mahekk revealed that she got pneumonia and added, "I was in the ICU for 3-4 days. I was on an oxygen ventilator. I just collapsed on January 2 and it was like knives in my chest. I couldn't take a single breath. I was rushed to the hospital and admitted immediately. A CT scan was taken. I'm still hospitalised, it's been eight days, though I'm in the normal ward. I have improved a lot, (but) the oxygen still goes up and down. Both my lungs were infected."

This sounds super scary. We're glad that she's doing much better now.

Recalling her condition, she added, "I was super scared because I have never come to a point in my life where I can't take a breath and I'm about to faint. Every time I was coughing it was painful, (And) I was thinking, 'What is going on?' as we had no clue."

Only Mahekk's family, close friends, and Naagin 6 co-stars knew about her hospitalisation. Here's wishing a speedy recovery to her.

Coming back to Naagin 6, the show is slated to end in mid-February. However, an official announcement is still awaited.