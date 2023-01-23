Naagin 7: Priyanka Choudhary Or Sumbul Touqeer? Fans Wonder Which Bigg Boss 16 Contestant Will Play Lead

Naagin 7: Fans have not been able to keep calm ever since Ekta Kapoor revealed that she will be choosing one of the female contestants of Bigg Boss 16 and offer them a meaty role in the seventh installment of Naagin. The TV Czarina made the announcement during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, leaving the viewers excited.

Ekta Kapoor, who signed Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia for Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2, also revealed that she will rope in another Bigg Boss 16 contestant for another project- Naagin 7. TV buffs started wondering if she will approach Priyanka Choudhary or Sumbul Touqeer for Naagin 7 after the episode aired on Colors channel.

Bigg Boss 16: What Ekta Kapoor Said About Naagin 7? Ekta Kapoor said that she liked one female contestant in Bigg Boss 16 and she would be calling her for Naagin 7. She maintained that she couldn't announce her name as Naagin 6 is currently on air on Colors channel. 'There was one girl I wanted to pick and I am not taking up because I really like her and I am going to call her for Naagin 7. I have done two castings but the second casting, I don't want to do now as Naagin 6 is going on. But I really like one more person and she will be getting my call soon,' Ekta Kapoor said. Priyanka Or Sumbul? Fans Wonder If They Will Play Lead In Naagin 7 Priyanka Or Sumbul? Fans Wonder If They Will Play Lead In Naagin 7 Priyanka Choudhary and Sumbul Touqeer's names cropped out after Ekta Kapoor made the announcement about Naagin 7. Their fans believe that the two will make excellent nagins on the small screen. 'Ekta - Naagin 7 lead is in the #BiggBoss16 house. We know it's not Nimrat or sumbul for obvious reasons so ....!!! Everyone's eyes are on Priyanka Chahar Choudhary But I feel bigger things are coming her way as per #SalmanKhan. You'll have the world girl,' one Priyanka fan tweeted. A Sumbul Touqeer fan wrote, 'I don't why, but I have strong feeling that Ekta is gonna cast Sumbul as for #Naagin7! I know she will definitely nail it, but I'd love to see her in movies n OTT platforms now! Anyways, I'm so happy for her.' Kudos to Sumbul and Priyanka for making waves on social media. Advertisement Bigg Boss 16 Elimination Bigg Boss 16 Elimination On a related note, Soundarya Sharma got eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 on Sunday (January 22). She was evicted as the majority of the saved contestants voted against her, ending her journey in the show. Sumbul Touqeer, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta, who were also nominated, were saved. Interestingly, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary engaged in a war of words with Sumbul Touqeer when Bigg Boss asked everyone to share the rules that were broken during Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's captaincy.

WHEN EKTA KAPOOR ROPED IN TEJASSWI AS NAAGIN

Interestingly, Ekta Kapoor had signed Tejasswi Prakash as the lead of Naagin 6 when the latter was locked inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. Colors channel had announced Tejasswi as the main heroine of Naagin 6 during the grand finale of BB 15 in January 2022.

Both Priyanka Choudhary and Sumbul Touqeer have earned a significant fan following while playing the respective roles in Udaariyaan and Imlie. They became household names after essaying the characters of Tejo and Imlie. Considering their acting prowes, fans believe that they are able contenders to play the main lead in Naagin 7.

