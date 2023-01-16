Naagin 7: Not Priyanka Or Sumbul, Fans Want THIS Ex Bigg Boss Winner To Play Naagin In Next Season

Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6, featuring Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash in the titular role, is all set to go off-air very soon. The supernatural drama premiered in February last year and has been fetching good numbers on the TRP charts as well.

While the popular show is expected to end in mid-February, there are several reports that the makers have already started planning for Naagin 7. As per the ongoing buzz, Ekta Kapoor and the whole team are reportedly considering several Bigg Boss 16 contestants to play the lead role in the next season.

The names of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, and Archana Gautam were doing the rounds for the roles of new naagins. While there's no confirmation on Naagin 7 yet, social media users have also expressed that the makers should also consider a popular ex Bigg Boss winner for Naagin 7.

Advertisement

Well, we're talking about Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik. Yes, you read that right! Taking to social media, the TV star posted a sensuous video in which she's looking stunning while showing off some amazing dance moves. In the caption, she wrote, "Beautiful liar..."

Take a look at the post below:

However, in the comments section, fans are saying that she should play the lead role on Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 7. Reacting to the video, an Instagram user wrote, "Rubina mam please aap nagin ka role kijey."

Another social media user commented, "Dear, aap naagin 7 me ho kya lead role agar nahi toh plz kijiyega."

A third comment read, "No Priyanka ya Sumbaul, we want Rubinaaaa in Naagin 7."

Here are the reactions: