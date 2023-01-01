Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's Nakuul Mehta Gets Emotional As His Grandfather Passes Away: Sang Lamberghini...

Popular TV actor Nakuul Mehta is grief-stricken as he has lost his maternal grandfather on New Year's Eve. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor took to social media to inform fans about the demise of his grandfather, sharing a heartfelt note about him. Nakuul got emotional as he expressed his thoughts in the form of words.

The small screen heartthrob revealed that his beloved grandfather passed away on Saturday (December 31) morning at the age of 84. From engaging in passionate debates to attending Buddhist discussion meetings, Nakuul Mehta and his grandfather loved spending quality time together.

NAKUUL MEHTA GRANDFATHER PASSES AWAY

The Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara actor penned a note for his granddad, sharing a throwback picture with him. He said that he didn't feel sad as he didn't see any another human, who lived such a 'full life'.

"My only surviving grand parent, my Nana passed on yesterday morning.. I don't feel sad cause I don't know of another human who has lived a life as 'full' as he did. Yet there is a feeling of finality, of knowing that an era has passed and whilst the roots of this tree of life feel so firmly grounded, nourished & loved.. the branches & leaves will now have to weather all seasons knowing that in how they persevere & continue forging on will be the the true & lasting eulogy of this glorious life," Nakuul wrote on his official Instagram handle.

He gave me the best advice anyone ever has. He'd say, as an actor, 'Act and Withdraw' and in there was the manual for everything I needed to be attached yet be detached. He allowed me to challenge him and we often got into very passionate debates about politics, ideologies and life in general. Our politics never came in between how we felt for each other," the actor added.

Nakuul shared that he sang Lamberghini to his grandfather Manmohan Raj Lodha in the guise of a bhajan."The last song I sang to him a couple years ago in the guise of a Bhajan was, 'Lamberghini'. He played along and encouraged my shenanigans. That's who he was... a friend, a guide & the one person I have always wanted to make the proudest," he said.

Arjun Bijlani, Kunal Jaisingh, Shubhavi Choksey and other celebs dropped comments on the post, sending condolence to Nakuul

NAKUUL MEHTA QUITS BADE ACHHE LAGTE HAIN 2

Nakuul Mehta left his fans surprised when he confirmed the news about his exit from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The Ishqbaaaz actor who is seen as Ram Kapoor in the romantic drama co-starring Disha Parmar, was not keen to play the role of parents to grown-ups and hence, he decided to quit the show.

While Ekta Kapoor tried her best to convince Nakul Mehta and Disha Parmar to stay, the duo wanted to move on as they didn't wish to play parents at the stage of their career. Bigg Boss 11 contestant and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Thi actor Hiten Tejwani will play the lead role in BALH 2 after Nakuul's exit. He will be seen in a different avatar as he is playing the role of Lakhan, Ram Kapoor's brother.

We extend our deepest condolence to Nakuul Mehta and his family members.