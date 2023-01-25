Pathaan Will Break All Records: Randeep Rai, Aniruddh Dave & Others Predict SRK's Film's Box Office Collection

Pathaan Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan, fondly know as Bollywood's Badshah, has made a roaring comeback with his new action thriller. As expected, the film co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham has received an amazing response from the audience upon its release on Wednesday (January 25). From mango people (aam aadmi) to celebrities, everyone is busy raving about Pathaan on social media.

While trade experts believe that Pathaan will create ripples at the box office, celebrities also believe that Shah Rukh Khan's star power will attract the fans to the theatres and if the content is right, it will smash all the records.

As Shah Rukh Khan returned to the silver screens after four years, here's what leading celebs predicted about the box office collection of Pathaan.

Ranndeep R Rai

Shah Rukh Khan is coming back after 4 years and it is not at all easy, as being a star he is not short of anything be it script or directors but again it is a tough decision to stay away from the big screen. But again, there must be some planning and that will work with Pathaan. It will break all records and will be a blockbuster hit. I am confident about the film. I wish Shah Rukh Sir all the best!

Saptrishi Ghosh

I am very happy that the year is starting with a big budget movie. I pray it does well at the Box Office. I'm hoping it ends the dry spell on the Hindi film industry. My best wishes to the whole team.

Aniruddh Dave

Shah Rukh Khan rules over million hearts. He's a charmer and I must say that he has the next level of fan following and madness all over. I'm excited as Bollywood and our beloved cinema is coming back

Dr.Akash Sharma

Shah Rukh Khan is a versatile actor and I really liked the trailer of this film. They have put together an impressive trailer,it is quite big. Shah Rukh Khan's dark look is very attractive and also Deepika and John are looking great. I think this film will perform very well and once again Bollywood will be filled with enthusiasm.

Hitanshu Jinsi

SRK is a great source of inspiration. He has been entertaining us since decades. Pathaan has amazing songs. I wish Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and team good luck for Pathaan. Along with Pathaan, there are many more movies coming up and I am sure Bollywood will flourish again very soon.

Aadesh Chaudhary

I am excited about the Pathaan release and I love Shah Rukh Khan as an actor and respect him. He put lots of hardwork in this movie. He does in every movie. I want this to be a hit and I feel it should revive Bollywood. I am being positive about it.

Nivedita Basu

I have loved Shah Rukh Khan since Fauji days and don't think there is anyone who's an 80s kid who won't drool over him. I'm going for the first day of the first show to Gaiety Galaxy so you can see my excitement here for the film.

Amit Sarin

I know how eagerly all of us are waiting for his film Pathaan. There is a huge expectation and I know he will not disappoint us. The way people have liked the trailer, I am sure they can't wait for the release. His dedication and passion for the craft has been always visible in all of his roles and this is no exception. He will make a historic comeback and opening. Personally, I love him as a person, and have always loved his work.

Ambuj Dixit

It's like coming back home for him. I'm as excited as any fan of his will be. When the film releases, it will be nothing less than a festival in the cinema halls. Shah Rukh Khan has an insane fan following and this plethora of star power, amazing acting and an awaited comeback will definitely revive Bollywood.

Sonu Chandrapal

I am sure Pathan will be a blockbuster and whenever he comes with a film it has a lot of elements, with so much perfection. It's been a long time since Bollywood has had anything good to watch, I am very happy and waiting for the film. I am super excited.

Nikhil Nanda

I think what has changed over the years is that Shah Rukh Khan has been a big star in the early 90s and 2000 but Bollywood has evolved in the last couple of years and stardom is no longer the way it used to be. OTT has changed all of it. So, I think if the movie is good, if the content is good, it's going to do good. If not, we will be continuing with the phase of movies not doing well. However, the statement of Shri Narendra Modi ji's is going to help the film a lot where he has asked the political fraternity to refrain from making comments on films and film personalities.

Kate Sharma

Pathaan trailer seems mind blowing and SRK's look is damn killing. The songs they have shot are also appealing. I think fans are damn excited, after seeing the trailer and level of promotions they are doing it seems to be the biggest Bollywood film this year. So, I hope it will break all theatre records. I am so excited I am gonna go watch myself in theatres. Cheers to Pathaan.

Priya Paramita Paul

Shah Rukh Khan is my favourite and we have all watching his films growing up. He looks really hot in Pathaan. I am excited to watch him on the silver screen. It's been a long time since I have seen his films which were super hits. The last film was Raees, which did a fair job. There was another film Dilwale which did fairly well. Unfortunately, I don't see this film doing that well but I will be happy seeing Shah Rukh Khan on the screen.