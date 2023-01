Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary's Brother Says She Will Win, Names THESE 2 Celebs As Her Tough Competitors

Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: Priyanka Choudhary's brother Yogesh Choudhary made a dashing entry inside the BB 16 house, leaving the fans stunned. Just like his elder sister, Yogesh also left a reverberating impact on the viewers, all thanks to his behaviour. While the episode is yet to air on Colors channel, fans have already hailed him as a hero.

Do you agree with Priyanka Choudhary's brother Yogesh's views about her and MC Stan and Shiv Thakare? Do drop a tweet @Filmibeat to share your views with us.

Keep watching this space for more updates.