After Wedding Announcement, Rakhi Sawant Pregnant With Her First Child At The Age Of 44?
After winning many hearts with her stint in Bigg Boss Marathi 4, Rakhi Sawant has been making headlines in the outer world too. Just a few days after coming out of the show, the 'entertainment queen' released several pictures from her secret wedding with boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani.
Later, Rakhi herself confirmed that she exchanged wedding vows with Adil in July last year three months after meeting him. She also revealed changing her religion and name to get hitched to her beau. Besides a court marriage, they also had a nikah ceremony.
However, in a surprising turn of events, her boyfriend decided to stay mum and chose not to confirm their wedding.
For the next 2-3 days, Rakhi was seen crying inconsolably during her interactions with paps and stated that she's sad because Adil isn't accepting their wedding.
However, he finally broke his silence a few days ago and finally made their wedding official. He also stated that his family hasn't yet accepted their wedding but he's trying to make them understand that he's happy with Rakhi.
Talking about the same, he told ETimes, "Well, yes, Rakhi and I are married. We are living together and happy." He also made an appearance with Rakhi recently and shared how he couldn't say much earlier as he was settling things at home with his parents."
Amid all this, several reports suggest that Rakhi made her secret marriage with Adil official as she's pregnant. Yes, you read that right! While the Bigg Boss veteran has always expressed her wish to come a mother soon, the latest buzz suggests that she's now pregnant at the age of 44.
However, she chose not to react to the ongoing speculations. Talking about her pregnancy rumours, she told ANI, "No comments."
Well, that's an interesting reply. Don't you agree?
Keep watching this space for more updates!
- Did Salman Khan Save Rakhi Sawant's Marriage With Adil Durrani? Here's What Happened
- Ye Toh Roz Ka Natak Hai Inka: Netizens Mock Adil Durrani & Rakhi Sawant For Accepting The Marriage In Public
- Adil Khan Finally Accepts Rakhi Sawant As His WIFE, Says ‘Had To Handle...'; Her Reaction Is UNMISSABLE
- ‘Kyu Meri Zindagi Mein Itna Dard', Rakhi Sawant CRIES Inconsolably, Says Her Mother UNAWARE About Marriage
- Entertainment NEWS Updates: SRK Performs At Burj Khalifa; Rakhi Sawant On Mother Clueless About Her Marriage
- Truck Araha Hai Dhakka Mar De Main Marjati Hu: Rakhi Sawant Tells Monalisa After Hubby Denies Their Marriage
- Did Rakhi Sawant Accept Islam After Marriage To Adil Durrani? Here's We What We Know
- \"Don't Know Why He's Hiding Our Marriage,' Rakhi Sawant Alleges Cheating By Husband Adil Duranni
- Dil Maan Hi Nhi Raha Ye Real Shadi Hai: Netizens Mock Rakhi Sawant's Court Marriage With Beau Adil Durrani
- Rakhi Sawant Confirms Wedding With BF Adil, Reveals They Got Married 7 Months Ago; Here’s Why They Hid it
- Rakhi Sawant Gets Married For The Second Time, Ties The Knot With BF Adil Secretly; PICS GO VIRAL
- ‘Pray For Her…’ Rakhi Sawant’s Mother Diagnosed With Brain Tumour; See Heartbreaking Video From Hospital