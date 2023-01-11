Rakhi Sawant Confirms Wedding With BF Adil, Reveals They Got Married 7 Months Ago; Here’s Why They Hid it

Rakhi Sawant, the Bigg Boss veteran, surely knows how to stay in the news regularly. She recently came out of the Bigg Boss Marathi 4 house after winning many hearts with her stint. She was among the finalists and walked out after accepting the money briefcase worth Rs 9 lakh.

Since morning, several photos from her alleged court marriage with boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani are doing the rounds on social media. In the photos, the couple is seen with garlands around their neck leaving their fans surprised.

However, she has now confirmed that she is indeed married to Adil. However, there's a twist. Rakhi Sawant has another surprise for their fans.

In a recent interview, the Bigg Boss star confirmed being married and revealed that she exchanged wedding vows with Adil in July last year. Yes, you read that right!

Talking to ETimes, she said, "Yes, I got married to Adil in July last year after three months of knowing him. We had a nikah ceremony and a court marriage. Since he stopped me from disclosing it, I remained tightlipped for the past seven months. He felt that it would get difficult to find a suitor for his sister if people got to know about our marriage. According to him, tum Rakhi Sawant ke saath judoge toh tumne badnaami lee hai."

For the unversed, Rakhi was earlier married to Ritesh, an NRI businessman with whom she entered the Bigg Boss 15 house as wild cards. However, she got to know about his child from first marriage on the show. Since he hadn't divorced his first wife, his marriage with Rakhi wasn't considered legal. After the show, they announced their participation.

While Rakhi was reportedly going through a tough phase, she soon met Adil and they got married.

Talking about it, she added, "I was almost in depression because of the betrayal. Soon after, Adil came into my life aur pyaar ka vaada kiya. He proposed marriage and we tied the knot. I didn't want to wait, as I have a strong desire to become a mother. However, his family has still not accepted me."

On being asked if everything is fine between her and Adil, Rakhi concluded, "A lot happened while I was away locked up inside the Bigg Boss Marathi 4 house recently. I will talk when the time is right. At this point, all I want is to save my marriage. I want the world to know that I am married to Adil. Main bahut pareshan hoon isliye logon ke saamne meri shaadi aana zaroori hai."

Stay tuned for more updates!