Rakhi Sawant Confirms Wedding With BF Adil, Reveals They Got Married 7 Months Ago; Here’s Why They Hid it
Rakhi Sawant, the Bigg Boss veteran, surely knows how to stay in the news regularly. She recently came out of the Bigg Boss Marathi 4 house after winning many hearts with her stint. She was among the finalists and walked out after accepting the money briefcase worth Rs 9 lakh.
Since morning, several photos from her alleged court marriage with boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani are doing the rounds on social media. In the photos, the couple is seen with garlands around their neck leaving their fans surprised.
However, she has now confirmed that she is indeed married to Adil. However, there's a twist. Rakhi Sawant has another surprise for their fans.
In a recent interview, the Bigg Boss star confirmed being married and revealed that she exchanged wedding vows with Adil in July last year. Yes, you read that right!
Talking to ETimes, she said, "Yes, I got married to Adil in July last year after three months of knowing him. We had a nikah ceremony and a court marriage. Since he stopped me from disclosing it, I remained tightlipped for the past seven months. He felt that it would get difficult to find a suitor for his sister if people got to know about our marriage. According to him, tum Rakhi Sawant ke saath judoge toh tumne badnaami lee hai."
For the unversed, Rakhi was earlier married to Ritesh, an NRI businessman with whom she entered the Bigg Boss 15 house as wild cards. However, she got to know about his child from first marriage on the show. Since he hadn't divorced his first wife, his marriage with Rakhi wasn't considered legal. After the show, they announced their participation.
While Rakhi was reportedly going through a tough phase, she soon met Adil and they got married.
Talking about it, she added, "I was almost in depression because of the betrayal. Soon after, Adil came into my life aur pyaar ka vaada kiya. He proposed marriage and we tied the knot. I didn't want to wait, as I have a strong desire to become a mother. However, his family has still not accepted me."
On being asked if everything is fine between her and Adil, Rakhi concluded, "A lot happened while I was away locked up inside the Bigg Boss Marathi 4 house recently. I will talk when the time is right. At this point, all I want is to save my marriage. I want the world to know that I am married to Adil. Main bahut pareshan hoon isliye logon ke saamne meri shaadi aana zaroori hai."
Stay tuned for more updates!
- Dil Maan Hi Nhi Raha Ye Real Shadi Hai: Netizens Mock Rakhi Sawant's Court Marriage With Beau Adil Durrani
- Rakhi Sawant Gets Married For The Second Time, Ties The Knot With BF Adil Secretly; PICS GO VIRAL
- ‘Pray For Her…’ Rakhi Sawant’s Mother Diagnosed With Brain Tumour; See Heartbreaking Video From Hospital
- Bigg Boss Marathi 4: Rakhi Sawant’s BF Adil Enters, Says ‘4-4 Logon Ka Baccha Paal Rahi Ho Tum’
- Bigg Boss Marathi 4: Rakhi Sawant Reveals Abhijit Bichukale Didn't Brush Teeth For Hours In BB 15
- Bigg Boss Marathi 4: After Rakhi Sawant, Her Bigg Boss 14 Frenemy Arshi Khan To Enter The Show?
- ‘Yahi Dekhna Baaki Tha’ Rakhi Sawant’s Beau Adil Announces Hollywood Debut; Gets Brutally Trolled
- Rakhi Sawant Calls Bigg Boss 16 Contestants Boring, Says She Can Make The Show Entertaining By Entering Again
- Big Boss 16: Rakhi Sawant Doesn't Want The Trophy, But Has A Special Request For Salman Khan
- Adil Durrani Says Rakhi Sawant Is Insecure In Their Relationship, Thinks He Is In Touch With His Ex-Girlfriend
- Bigg Boss 16: Popular Personalities Rejecting Offer To Repeating Celebs, Here's Why There's Less Buzz
- Rakhi Sawant Reveals Her BF Adil Became Angry And Was About To Hit An Actor Who Got Close To Her