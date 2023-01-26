WATCH: Rakhi Sawant Visits Dargah For First Time Post Her Wedding With Adil Khan; Prays For Their Married Life
Rakhi Sawant is an actress who aces the art of making the headlines. From her personal to professional life, Rakhi continues to be the talk of the town. Interestingly, she recently left everyone surprised after she announced her wedding to beau Adil Khan Durrani. It was an intimate wedding for the couple and it was reported that Rakhi had even changed her religion for the wedding. Talking about the same, Rakhi also revealed that her new name is Fatima Durrani. And now, the Dil Bole Hadippa actress is one again making the headlines as she was clicked at a dargah in Mumbai.
To note, this is the first time Rakhi had visited a dargah post her wedding to Adil. In the video, Rakhi was dressed in a pink and yellow suit and stated that she is offering prayers at the dargah for her mother's speedy recovery. Besides, she also stated that she will be praying for her happy married life with Adil. She stated, "Meri abhi abhi shaadi hui hai Adil Khan Durrani se aur pehli baar main dargah par chaadar chadhana chahti hu. Meri dua qubool ho. Meri maa ki tabiyat achi ho jaye aur meri shaadi phale ye main dua karti hu. Wahan pe sab log meri shaadi ke liye dua karein".
Check out Rakhi Sawant's video:
Meanwhile, Adil Khan stated that his family is yet to accept Rakhi Sawant. Talking about the same, he stated, "Woh process ab bhi chal rahi hai (it is an ongoing process). It will take some time". Even Rakhi spoke about Adil's family in an interview and said, "Kuch log unko chadha rahe hain ki 'Rakhi Sawant ko abhi bahu banakar laoge to tumhari behen ki, kaun shaadi karega.' Kya hai ye. Mai Rakhi Sawant, main kya koi terrorist hu? Meri shaadi kyu nhi ho sakti, kya mai koi terrorist hu (Some people say things like 'if you will bring Rakhi as your wife, who will marry your sister.' What is this? Am I some terrorist, why can't I get married)? Why can't his sister get good prospects because of me, relations are anyway made in heaven".
