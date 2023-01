Rakhi Sawant Mother Death: Jaya Bheda Passes Away After Being Diagnosed With Brain Tumour

Rakhi Sawant mother death: Rakhi Sawant's mom Jaya Bheda, who was diagnosed with brain tumour, passed away on Saturday (January 28) at a hospital in Mumbai. Earlier this month, Rakhi informed her fans that her mother has been diagnosed with brain tumour. She had revealed that Jaya Bheda was in a critical condition and hence, had to be admitted to the hospital.

Jaya Sawant was admitted to Mumbai's Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital after it was detected that she suffered from brain tumour. After making an exit from Bigg Boss Marathi 4 house, Rakhi had posted a video on her official Instagram handle where her mom was seen lying in an unconscious state in the ICU.

Rakhi had requested her fans to pray for her mother's well-being while sharing the video on social media. She wrote, "Mom is in hospital. She is not well pray for her."

Advertisement

We extend our deepest condolences to Rakhi Sawant and her family members.