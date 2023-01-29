Rakhi Sawant Cries Inconsolably As She Shares LAST Video Of Her Mother With An Emotional Note: I Miss You Aai

In what came as a heartbreaking news from the entertainment industry, Rakhi Sawant's mother Jaya Sawant passed away on January 28. To note, she was battling cancer and brain tumour for a while and her condition was deterioratingng of late. The news came as a shock to everyone and Rakhi has been heartbroken post her mother's demise. And now, Rakhi has shared a heart wrenching last video of her mother from the hospital. The video featured Rakhi Sawant crying inconsolably while sitting next to her mother on the floor.

In the video, Rakhi was seen praying for an end to her mother's pain. And as her mother is no more with us, Rakhi penned an emotional note in the caption about how her life will never be the same without her mom's presence and how much she is going to miss her. She wrote, "Aaj meri maa ka haath sar se uth gaya or mere pass khone ke liye kuch nahi bacha. I love you MAA. Aap ke bina kuch nahi raha, ab kaun meri pukar sunega or kaun mujhe gale lagayega maa. Ab mai kya karu... kaha jauuuu... I miss you Aai (today my mother's hand was lifted from my head. And I have nothing left to lose. I love you mother. Nothing is left without you, now who will listen to me and who will hug me. What should I do now, where should I go. I miss you, mother)".

Several celebs took to the comment section to offer their condolences. Taking to the comment section, Jackie Shroff wrote, "I feel your pain having lost my mom, dad, brother; their soul will always be with us". Nisha Rawal also sent love and strength to Rakhi and commented, "My dear Rakhi my heart reaches out to you! I have seen aunty always dressed up beautifully with a smile, seeing her this way broke my heart! Shall be praying for her peaceful journey! May God give you strength."