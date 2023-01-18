Randeep Rai Breaks Silence On Why Balika Vadhu 2 Ended In 6 Months, Confirms Entry In Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

TV actor Randeep Rai, who entered showbiz with shows like O Gujariya: Badlein Chal Duniya and Yeh Hai Aashiqui in 2014, has come a long way in his career. After playing a pivotal role in Deepika Singh and Anas Rashid's Diya Aur Baati Hum, rose to fame after playing the lead role in Sony TV's Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai opposite Ashi Singh.

After featuring in shows like Balika Vadhu 2 and Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, the TV star is set to return to the small screen with Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the much-loved show is set to undergo a generation leap and the lead couple Nakuul Mehta & Disha Parmar have confirmed their exits.

As reported earlier, Randeep will enter as the new male lead opposite Niti Taylor. In a recent interview, he finally confirmed being a part of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and shared his excitement.

Talking about it, he said, "My role is very different from what I have done previously, whether it is Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai or Balika Vadhu 2. I want to explore all kinds of roles. I am joining an existing show, where the actors have already established a connect with the viewers. But that's not a problem. In fact, I find it challenging and look at it as a new journey for me. The show has a good connect and therefore it will be a huge responsibility, but that doesn't pressurise me. I just believe in giving my best and working hard."

Before Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Randeep was last seen playing the lead role in Colors TV's Balika Vadhu 2 opposite Shivangi Joshi. However, the show failed to get desired numbers and ended in just six months.

Talking about why Balika Vadhu failed to mark on the TRP charts, the actor stated, "I don't have much to say on why a show works for a longer time or wraps up in a few months. After we join Bade Achhe..., it might last for many years or not, we don't know. I feel a show comes with its destiny. And we just have to give it our best."

Are you excited to watch Randeep in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2? Share your views in the comments section below.