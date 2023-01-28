Ravie Kapoor Birthday: Sakshi Tanwar's Daughter Dityaa Steals Limelight At Ekta Kapoor's Son's Party

Ravie Kapoor birthday: Ekta Kapoor hosted a grand bash to celebrate the birthday of her son, who turned a year older on Friday(January 27). Several celebrities including Shilpa Shetty, Tusshar Kapoor, Anita Hassanandani, Arpita Khan Sharma attended the star-studded party in Mumbai on Sunday (January 28) to extend their warm wishes to the little munchkin.

When Ekta Kapoor throws a bash, how can you not expect it to be a blockbuster affair? The tinsel town made their presence felt at the bash, wishing the cutie pie as he celebrated his fourth birthday.

SAKSHI TANWAR'S DAUGHTER AT EKTA KAPOOR'S SON BIRTHDAY PARTY

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii actress Sakshi Tanwar attended the fun-filled bash with her daughter Dityaa. Dityaa stole all the limelight from others as she posed for the paparazzi before entering the party venue. Her cuteness and infectious smile left everyone awestruck. We are also gushing over the mother-daughter duo, who looked so adorable together.

Sakshi flaunted her million-dollar smile while striking a pose for the camera, giving us a picture-perfect moment. We are watching the video on loop. While the Dangal actress donned a black dress for the celebrations, her daughter sported red outfit.

Fans have flooded the comments section with their messages, calling Dityaa a 'cutie'.

WHEN SAKSHI TANWAR TALKED ABOUT DITYAA

Sakshi Tanwar, who shot to fame after playing the role of Parvati in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, adopted her daughter when she was nine-month-old. She has named her Dityaa, which is another name for Goddess Lakshmi. Talking about her baby girl, she had said that she is the answer to all her prayers. She had added that she is blessed to have Dityaa in her life.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR SAKSHI TANWAR?

The talented actress has worked with Ekta Kapoor in several hit shows and web series. Be it Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Mission Over Mars or Karrle Tu Mohabbat, Sakshi and Ekta have collaborated for many successful projects.

On the professional front, Sakshi was last seen in Samrat Prithviraj, which released in June 2022. The period drama starring Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt and Manushi Chillar bombed at the box office despite massive promotions.

Here's wishing Ravie Kapoor a belated happy birthday!