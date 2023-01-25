Republic Day: Anupamaa Star Sudhanshu Pandey Elated With Growth In Each Sector, Says ‘Looking At Better India.

India is all set to celebrate the 74th Republic Day tomorrow (January 26). Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the President of Egypt, is the chief guest for January 26 parade this time.

Even out beloved TV celebrities are excited to celebrate the special day. TV actor Sudhanshu Pandey is winning hearts with his performance as Vanraj Shah in Rajan Shahis' top-rated Star Plus show Anupamaa co-starring Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and Madalsa Sharma in key roles.

The actor, who is excited for the Republic Day, stated that he's happy with the growth in every sector. He said, "With the current government I have seen the best kind of development that this country has ever seen. There has been growth in every sector and a tremendous change in the infrastructure and it's growing better everywhere especially the national highways. It's not easy for a country our size and with the kind of condition it was in, it is not easy to resurrect. I am hoping that with the fantastic effort of this government and system, we are looking at a better India in the near future."

TV actor Randeep Rai, who'll be seen entering as the male lead in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 stated, "Over the last few years, India has made remarkable progress and India seems ready to take its place among the world's leading nations. The Make In India and Vocal for Local initiatives have exposed India's manufacturing domain to the world and the sector has taken the economic growth of India to a higher trajectory. Today we have a more conducive business environment, a better infrastructure and a more empowered community. We are blooming everywhere whether it is science, technology, bhai, sports or entertainment. This Republic Day we should celebrate for the betterment of the country and in no time, India will be in the position that it actually deserves."

Bigg Buzz star Subuhii Joshii said, "India has progressed so much in every sector and every field, we are right there. But I think the area that still needs to be worked upon is healthcare. I don't think our healthcare sectors are strong because when I see other countries, they get so many health care benefits and I think the same thing should be provided for everybody in India as well. Also, education should be taken care of because recently I read that many Indians are willing to give up their citizenship and move abroad because somewhere they feel there is a lack of quality education and job opportunities so that should be looked into."

