Republic Day: Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Aishwarya Sakhuja Talks About Being An Army Kid, Says ‘We Saw Our Father…’
TV actress Aishwarya Sakhuja, who rose to fame after playing the lead role in Sony TV's Saas Bina Sasural, has come a long way in her career. She went on to feature in many popular shows and is best known for playing the main antagonist Aahana in the hit Star Plus show Yeh Hai Chahatein.
As the whole country is celebrating 74th Republic Day today (Janaury 26), Aishwarya also talked about her life as an army kid.
Recalling anecdotes from the prestigious day from her childhood, the actress states,"On Republic day, dad would infact never be around. He would be posted at field areas, so I don't really have too many memories of my father on this day. But I remember how my mother would sit in front of the television every Republic day and watch the parade. All those patriotic songs would play and I would see those tears on her face. Especially songs like Ae Mere Vatan Ke Logon and other patriotic songs which made her very nostalgic".
Talking about how patriotism has been an important part of their values while growing up, Aishwarya added,"We saw our father be this man dedicated to his country,so patriotism came to us very naturally. Since childhood we have seen my father in uniform, so it was a very natural emotion for us to feel towards our country. Just like my father's love towards the country was immeasurable, there is nothing more proud I am of, than being a citizen of our beautiful country".
Here's wishing everyone a Happy Republic Day.
