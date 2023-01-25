Roadies, MTV Hustle Host Gaelyn Welcomes Her First Child, Makes Announcement With A Cute Pic
Best known for hosting MTV Roadies Rising and MTV Hustle, actress-model and popular VJ Gaelyn Mendonca is back in the limelight.
Last month, she shared her baby shower pictures and announced that she's expecting her first child with husband Sheehan Furtado. Well, the couple has finally welcomed their first baby. Yes, you read that right!
Taking to social media, VJ Gaelyn announced the great news with fans recently by posting an adorable photo from her maternity photoshoot in which she's seen flaunting her baby bump while posing with hubby Sheehan.
Along with the picture, she posted a sweet note and announced that she gave birth to a baby girl on January 22. Gaelyn and Sheehan, who exchanged wedding vows in December 2017, are currently beaming with joy.
Taking to social media three days after the birth of their little munchkin, she wrote, "New Mommy and Daddy on the block! @sheehanfurtado and I welcomed our first child on 22.01.23 and it's safe to say, we can't get over our lil princess. Thank youu all for your warm wishes and the overwhelming love"
Take a look at the post below:
In the comments section, several well-known celebrities including Gauahar Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Neha Dhupia, and Dia Mirza congratulated the new parents.
Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauhar Khan, who is pregnant with her first child with Zaid Darbar, wrote, "Yayyyyy congratulations (heart emojis) knew it, would be a girl! God bless the family"
For the unversed, VJ Gaelyn first rose to fame after winning the MTV VJ Hunt in 2013 alongside Sunanda Wong. In the same year, she made her acting debut with Ayushmann Khurrana's Nautanki Saala.
However, hosting gave her the much-needed limelight. Besides MTV Roadies Rising and MTV Hustle, she's also known for hosting shows like MTV Roadies X4: Your Gang, Your Glory, and LinkedIn MTV Get A Job. She was last seen in 2020 as a host in Myntra Fashion Superstar.
Heartiest congratulations to the new parents!
