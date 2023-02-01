After QUITTING Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa, THIS TV Star Bags A New Show

Rajan Shahi's Anupamaa, featuring Rupali Ganguly in the titular role, premiered on Star Plus in 2020 and has been topping the TRP charts since then. While fans have been continuously pouring in their love and appreciation for the show, several actors left it due to different reasons.

One of them was Alma Hussein. The talented actress was seen essaying the role of Sara Kapadia in the top-rated Star Plus show. However, last year, she quit Anupamaa because she wasn't happy with how her character was shaping up.

After staying away from the small screen for a few months, the actress has reportedly bagged a new show. Yes, you read that right! According to an ETimes report, Alma has bagged Sony TV's upcoming show titled Chhalaang... Sapnon Ki.

Featuring Megha Ray in the lead, the show reportedly follows the story of a young girl named Radhika Yadav who dreams of moving to Mumbai in pursuit of a successful career. Radhika's mother wants the best for her daughter, but her father is skeptical about letting her leave their home to pursue her dreams.

The show features several talented actors, including Alma Hussein, who is known for her work in shows like Dhadkan and Anupamaa. It is being said that she plays a pivotal role in Chhalaang. Sources close to the show informed the portal that Alma is excited to be back on the screen. However, an official announcement is still awaited.

Benaf Dadachandji has also joined the cast and will bring a new level of excitement to the show with her crucial role. The show promises to be full of twists and turns and is all set to go on air by mid-February.

Chhalaang is going to be a story of determination and fighting for one's dreams. It will explore the struggles of a young girl who wants to convince her parents to let her chase her ambitions.

Keep watching this space for more updates!