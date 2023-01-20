BAHU BANI BABE! Saathiya 2’s Sanskaari Gehna Aka Sneha Jain Stuns Fans With Her BOLD Avatar

TV actress Sneha Jain got her big break in Star Plus' popular show Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 opposite Harsh Dagar and Bigg Boss 16 fame Gautam Singh Vig. The show premiered in October 2020 and she played the lead role of Gehna in the family drama.

Saathiya 2 went off-air in July last year and Sneha is away from the small screen since then. Best known for playing a sanskaari bahu on screen, the actress has now stunned her fans by going bold in her latest photoshoot. Yes, you read that right!

Her photographer friend has clicked the pictures which are based on the Barbie concept. The actress is looking bold yet classy in the photos. Take a look at the snaps below:

The actress is in love with the pictures and her fans too are complimenting her. However, a section of social media users has been trolling her and even compared her to Urfi Javed.

Talking about the online trolling, Sneha told ETimes, "People are saying that 'Saathiya ke Baad log paagal ho jate hai see Devoleena (Bhattacharjee; actor), see Sneha'. There are some comments that Gehna was their favourite character in Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 and now they don't like me anymore. I pulled off that character really well so that people could connect with me. Now, when I am projecting a different side of me that does not mean I have not been honest with Gehna. I am trying to be myself. This is how I am, bold and happy and doing whatever I like."

Advertisement

She added, "I don't know why people always have this mentality toward actors and don't see them beyond their onscreen persona. I am not my on screen character, viewers need to understand both are different things. This is making me sad. It looks like you cannot change their mentality. Till the time I am okay with what I am doing, I am going to do it. Let me also clarify, I am not disrespecting anyone here. I am rather concentrating on those who are complimenting me and sharing genuine feedback. Even in the coming times I will keep experimenting with my look, photos, characters and stories to better myself and my craft."

Sadly, trolling culture has taken over social media and we totally condemn it.