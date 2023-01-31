Shamita Shetty Dating THIS TV Star After Breakup With Raqesh Bapat? Bigg Boss 15 Star Breaks Silence
Shilpa Shetty's younger sister Shamita Shetty made her acting debut with Aditya Chopra's Mohabbatein in 2000 and has come a long way in her career.
After going through several ups and downs in her professional life, the stunner currently owns a huge fan following thanks to her stints in Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15.
Ever since she participated in Bigg Boss OTT, her love life too has been grabbing eyeballs. For the unversed, Shamita fell in love with co-contestant and actor Raqesh Bapat on the show. After coming out of the Bigg Boss house, they finally confirmed dating each other.
A few months after Bigg Boss 15 last year, they announced their breakup leaving ShaRa fans sad. However, Shamita's personal life has been in the news again for the past few days ever since she was snapped with TV star Aamir Ali. Recently, the duo attended Ashish Chowdhry and Samita Bangargi's anniversary party.
People started linking them together after a video from the party went viral in which Aamir is seen escorting Shamita to her car and kissing her on the cheek as he waved her goodbye. This immediately sparked rumours that the two were dating. However, Shamit has finally reacted to ongoing rumours and cleared that she's 'single and happy'.
Taking to social media, she dismissed the dating rumours and posted a note. She wrote, "I'm baffled by society and it's convenient prudish mindset all across. Why is every action and every person subjected to scrutiny or snap judgement with no reality check? There are possibilities beyond the narrow-minded assumptions of the NETIZENS, it's high time we open our minds to it! Single n happy .. let's focus on more important issues in this country!"
Take a look at her post below:
Well, we totally agree with Shamita. What about you? Share you views in the comments section below.
On the career front, Shamit was last seen in the music video Tere Vich Rab Disda opposite ex-beau Raqesh Bapat. She will next be seen in the movie Tenant. The film is all set to release in select theatres on February 10.
Keep watching this space for more updates!
