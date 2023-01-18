Ye Kis Jokham...: Shark Tank India 2's Anupam Mittal Apologises For Goof-up On Ranveer-Deepika's Jodi Name

Shark Tank season 2 has quickly become one of the most popular shows on television. The show, which is all about supporting aspiring business owners, has been a hit with audiences for its concept. The aspiring entrepreneurs who persuaded some of India's biggest and most successful CEOs to invest in their venture have been well received by viewers.

The judges of the show, who evaluate and make decisions about whether or not to invest in the contestant's business, have also managed to acquire a good fan base. One of the sharks, Anupam Mittal, the co-founder of Shaadi.com, recently had a fun conversation with RJ Karan of Radio City India.

In one quiz segment, Anupam was asked to decode the popular hashtags used for Bollywood celebrity couples. The quiz included the names of all popular Bollywood jodis, ranging from Vicky Katrina to Virat Anushka to Said Kareena. However, one place where Mr Mittal got stuck was with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. In the start of the short video clip, the interviewer asked, "aaj kal hashtags bhut chal rahe hai saare couples." He was a little unsure about Virat and Anushka's hashtags, and he had no idea about Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's.

Advertisement

Further, when asked about Ranveer and Deepika's hashtag, something did come to Anupam's mind, but he refrained from saying that. He laughed it off and responded, "Ranveer + Deepika,.. Nahi bolna chahiye."

Later, sharing the funny video, Anupam Mittal wrote on his Twitter account, "Galti se mistake ho gaya bhai. Ye kis jokham me daal rahe ho," followed by a closed eye monkey emoji. The goof-up is definitely hilarious, however, Anupam making up for it shows his gentlemanly spirit. Check out Anupam Mittal's tweet here:-

Shark Tank India season 2, which airs on Sony television, premiered on January 2. Hosted by comedian Rahul Dua, Shark Tank currently features six judges - Anupam Mittal (founder-CEO of Shaadi.com), Aman Gupta (co-founder-CMO of boAt), Namita Thapar (executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (co-founder-CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (founder-CEO of Lenskart.com) and Amit Jain (co-founder-CEO of CarDekho Group and InsuranceDekho.com). The show can also be streamed on SonyLIV.