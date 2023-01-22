Humlog Itne Jyada Dare Hue The...: Shoaib Ibrahim Reveals Why Dipika Kakar's Pregnancy Was Kept Secret
Shoaib Ibrahim recently posted a vlog in which the couple revealed the reason for hiding their pregnancy.
Advertisement
After a lot of speculation, television favourite couple Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar have finally disclosed that they are expecting their first child. The couple, who have kept the news of their pregnancy under wraps and away from the media's glare, took to Instagram on Sunday to announce Dipika's pregnancy. Meanwhile, after announcing the happy news in a post, Shoaib Ibrahim posted a vlog in which the couple revealed the reason for hiding their pregnancy.
- Shoaib Ibrahim & Dipika Kakkar Announce Pregnancy With A Cute Post; Says ‘Life Ka Sabse Khoobsurat Phase Hai’
- Dipika Kakar Flaunts Baby Bump In PIC With Hubby Shoaib? Fans Are Convinced They're Expecting First Child
- Amid Dipika’s Pregnancy Rumours, Hubby Shoaib Trolled For Copying SRK; Watch His Besharam Rang Video Here
- EXCLUSIVE: Dipika Kakar Pregnant with FIRST Child? Shoaib Ibrahim’s Sister Saba Drops Hint
- ‘Girne Dena Tha Isko’ Dipika Kakar Trolled For Showing Attitude To Man Who Tried To Stop Her From Falling
- Shoaib Ibrahim And Dipika Kakar Break Into Tears During Saba Ibrahim’s Bidaai; WATCH
- Shoaib Ibrahim Grooves To Shah Rukh Khan’s Chaiyya Chaiyya At Sister Saba Ibrahim Wedding Celebrations; WATCH
- Shoaib Ibrahim’s Sister Saba Ibrahim Ties The Knot With Khalid Niaz; Checkout First Pics Of Newlyweds
- Shoaib Ibrahim’s Sister Saba Ibrahim Stuns In Golden Bridal Dress As She Arrives For Her Nikaah; See First Pic
- Dipika Kakar And Shoaib Ibrahim Pamper Bride-To-Be Saba Ibrahim At Her Haldi Ceremony; PICS
- Shoaib Ibrahim Grooves To Salman Khan’s Lagan Lagi At Saba’s Wedding Festivities; Dipika Kakar Beams With Joy
- Dipika Kakkar Can’t Keep Calm As ‘Piya’ Shoaib Ibrahim Joins Saba’s Wedding Celebrations; Bride To Be REACTS
Read more...