Bas Jeetke Aana Trophy: Sumbul Touqeer's Imlie Co-star Calls Her 'Chipkali', Wants Her To Win Bigg Boss 16
Bigg Boss 16 update: Sumbul Touqeer Khan has been hogging all the limelight ever since she made a grand entry in Salman Khan's reality show. Love or hate but you cannot debate that she has managed to win hearts with her game plan. While other contestants are seen shouting or taking digs at each other, the Imlie actress has refrained for engaging in unnecessary fights with the housemates. Fans have even lauded her for playing the game in a dignified manner.
A video from the show is going viral where Sumbul Touqeer can be seen praising her Imlie co-star Gaurav Mukesh. She expressed her excitement while working with him and even mentioned his wife while speaking with her Mandali members - Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.
BIGG BOSS 16: ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW
Bigg Boss 16 grand finalle will be conducted next month on Colors channel. The makers might introduce a surprise mid-week eviction in the finale week as gossip mills have suggested that they want to have only top five finalists in the grand finale, which will air on February 12, 2023.
Keep watching this space for more updates.
