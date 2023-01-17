Sumedh Mudgalkar Gets Emotional As RadhaKrishn Goes Off Air This Week, Says 'Will Forever...'

At a time when shows go off air within six months, RadhaKrishn managed to entertain the viewers for over four years. It's not easy to run a mythological show for a long time as the track has to end someday. However, Siddharth Tewary and his team were able to do a phenomenal job in successfully running a grand show like RadhKrishn.

After entertaining the viewers for over four years, the much-loved show will bid adieu to them this week. As his popular mytho-drama goes off air on January 21, 2023, Sumedh Mudgalkar aka Krishna shared a heartfelt note on social media.

SUMEDH MUDGALKAR'S INSTAGRAM POST FOR RADHAKRISHN

Sumedh Mudgalkar expressed his thoughts in the form of words as RadhaKrishn entered its final week. The talented actor said that he would remain grateful to the show, adding that he was blessed to enjoy every moment.

"It was blissful to play the divine, it was a privilege to receive the love from audience in return. An honour to be the medium of all the learnings. I was blessed to have lived every moment of this show," he said.

Sumedh further said that he will thank the show for 'grooming his as a person and artist', sharing his views about his memorable experience while shooting for RadhaKrishn.

From Raas to Krishn Gyaan, i will remember it all, and will feel happy time and time again.

I will forever thank this show for grooming me as a person, an artist, for taking me to a place where I was loved by all, blessed by all! Radhe Radhe," he added.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH RADHAKRISHN LAST EPISODE? OFF AIR DATE REVEALED

RadhaKrishn will go off air on January 21, 2023 after airing over 1100 episodes. The show co-starring Mallika Singh as Radha will air its last episode later this week on Star Bharat.

Viewers can watch the last episode of RadhaKrishn on Star Bharat at 7:30pm. In case someone misses the episode on television, they stream the show online. RadhaKrishn is available for viewing on Disney+Hotstar. All you need to have is a subscription