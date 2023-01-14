RIP! Dilip Joshi’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Co-Star Sunil Holkar Passes Away
Sunil Holkar Death: Just a few days after Tunisha Sharma's untimely demise, here comes another piece of heartbreaking news from showbiz. TV actor Sunil Holkar, who was reportedly seen in Dilip Joshi-starrer Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is no more.
According to reports, Sunil was suffering from liver psoriasis and was undergoing treatment. However, he passed away on January 13 at the age of 40.
According to TV9 Hindi, the actor had intuition about his death and asked a friend to post his last message on WhatsApp status, in which he bid everyone a kind farewell. He wanted to express gratitude for the love he received. Also, he sought forgiveness for all his mistakes and asked his friend to post this note on his behalf.
For the uninitiated, Sunil Holkar was an actor and storyteller who worked in theatre and TV shows for over 12 years. For many years, he was a part of Ashok Hande's Chaurang Natya Sansthan.
The actor also appreared in various Marathi film including the national award-winning film Gosht Eka Paithanichi which was his last release. He is survived by his parents, wife, and two children.
His shocking death must have broke the hearts of his family, friends, and well-wishers. We just hope and pray that they get the strength to cope up with his huge loss. May his soul rest in peace!'
Earlier, in October 2021, the news of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Ghanshyam Nayak's death also shocked everyone. The veteran actor was playing the popular character of Natu Kaka in the long-running sitcom. Taking to social media, producer Asit Modi confirmed the sad news. Ghanshyam Nayak breathed his last at the age of 76 after a long fight with cancer and chemotherapy.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mourned his death on Twitter and said, "Shri Ghanashyam Nayak will be remembered for his multifaceted roles, most notably in the popular show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.' He was also extremely kind and humble."
