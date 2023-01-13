Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: After 3 years, THIS Actress Enters As New Bawri In Dilip Joshi’s Hit Show

After being a part of the show for six long years, she quit the show in 2019 as she wasn't happy with her payscale. Now after three years, the makers have finally found her replacement in actress Navina Wadekar.

Confirming the same, producer Asit Modi told India Forums, "I wanted a fresh and innocent face for the character of Bawri and we luckily found what we were looking for. She has also promised commitment to the show. Our show is the most loved show by the audience, and we need to fulfill their expectations."

He added, "I am sure that they will love Bawri, played by Navina Wadekar. She is enthusiastic and understands the brand Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. We have auditioned so many talents and selected her. I Request viewers to shower their love and blessings on the new Bawri."

Check out Navina Wadekar's look as Bawri here:

As per the ongoing track, Bawri has finally returned from her hometown and promised to meet Bagha in the Garden. However, instead of meeting him, she sends him a message that she's breaking up with him. Jethalal, Natukaka, and other members of the Gokuldham Society expresses concern regarding the same. Everyone is curious as to why Bawri reacted the way she did. Well, it will be revealed soon as the makers have planned some interesting twists for the makers.

