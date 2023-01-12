Tejasswi Prakash’s Naagin 6 Co-Star Simba Reveals Hrithik’s THIS Hit Film Inspired Him To Start Acting

Simba Nagpal, who made his TV debut with MTV Splitsvilla 11, has come a long way in his career. In 2020, he made his acting debut in the lead role opposite Jigyasa Singh in Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and never looked back.

After Shakti, he entered Bigg Boss 15 as a contestant and was recently seen opposite Tejasswi Prakash as Rishabh/Shakti. In a recent interview, Simba talked about his journey in showbiz and revealed that a blockbuster film of Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan inspired him to be an actor.

Talking to ETimes, he stated, "I've always wanted to be an actor; ever since I saw my first movie. Back in the day, there used to be VCRs that my father would get, and we'd watch films on it. So I remember when I watched Hrithik Roshan's film Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, I had immediately become his fan, and decided that I wanted to be an actor. But of course, growing up, academics were equally important; even though sometimes my mind would be too distracted with my passions, I decided to complete my education- knowing how important education is."

Advertisement

He added, "You know, life is nothing if one doesn't chase their dreams, or fight for their dreams. And deciding to make my dream come true, I knew I could get the best out of myself; that's why I decided to become an actor."

NAAGIN 6 FINALE & SIMBA'S EXIT

His character recently ended in Naagin 6 as the supernatural drama is moving towards its finale. The show was launched in February last year amid huge buzz and it has been fetching good ratings since the very beginning.

After a successful run of almost an year, Naagin 6 is reportedly going off-air in mid-February. However, an official confirmation is stilla waited.

Stay tuned for more updates!