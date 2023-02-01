The Kapil Sharma Show: After Krushna Abhishek, THIS Comedian QUITS Due To Differences With Makers?
Sony TV's The Kapil Sharma Show has been entertaining fans for years now. After a break, comedian Kapil Sharma returned to the small screen with a new season of his much-loved show last year.
Except for Krushna Abhishek, most of his co-actors returned to The Kapil Sharma Show's new season. Along with the old cast members, several news names including Srishty Rode joined the cast.
While fans are still missing Krushna Abhishek, the latest buzz suggests that another comedian has now quit the show. Well, we're talking about Sidharth Sagar. Yes, you read that right!
Sidharth Sagar, known for his character Selfie Mausi, Ustaad Gharchordas, Funveer Singh, and Sagar Pagletu, has reportedly quit the show due to monetary disputes with the producers.
According to the report, Sidharth requested a pay increase, but the producers were unwilling to do so, thus he made the decision to leave the show. Sidharth, who relocated to Mumbai for the filming of The Kapil Sharma Show, has returned to his Delhi residence. He probably won't be back on the show again. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.
This is not the first time a cast member has left the show. Over the years, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, Sunil Grover, and Ali Asgar have all left for various reasons, including monetary disagreements.
The Kapil Sharma Show first premiered in 2016 and continues to be one of the most beloved comedy series on Indian television. The current cast includes Kapil Sharma, Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur, among others.
It remains to be seen if Sidharth Sagar will return to the show or if the producers will be able to find a replacement to fill his shoes.
Interestingly, Krushna Abhishek recently hinted about his return to The Kapil Sharma Show. While talking to media at an event recently, he said, "I will come back to The Kapil Sharma Show, I really love Kapil. We had begun our journey with Comedy Circus. He has taken the entertainment industry to new heights. The comedy shows should work and personally, we have a lot of love for each other. He took care of me for four years. We know everything we went through while working together in lockdown. There were contractual issues but nothing between Kapil and me. We even met in Australia and went out together. I really miss the team. Kapil and I will surely come together."
Keep watching this space for more updates!
