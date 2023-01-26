The Kapil Sharma Show: Comedian Krushna Abhishek Hints At His Return, Says ‘I Will Come Back…’

Comedian Kapil Sharma has been entertaining fans with his TV show The Kapil Sharma Show since years now. The show first premiered on Sony TV in 2016 and owns a huge fan following now.

After a small break, the hit comedy series returned to the small screen last year with a new season. While Sumona Chakravarti and Kiku Sharda among other actors continued their association with The Kapil Sharma Show, comedian Krushna Abhishek decided against it due to some contractual issues.

Since then, the loyal viewers have been missing him. At a recent event, Krushna Abhishek talked about his equation with Kapil and hinted at his return to The Kapil Sharma Show. Yes, you read that right!

Talking about the hit comedy show, Krushna said, "I will come back to The Kapil Sharma Show, I really love Kapil. We had begun our journey with Comedy Circus. He has taken the entertainment industry to new heights. The comedy shows should work and personally, we have a lot of love for each other. He took care of me for four years. We know everything we went through while working together in lockdown. There were contractual issues but nothing between Kapil and me. We even met in Australia and went out together. I really miss the team. Kapil and I will surely come together."

He added, "I have received so many comments, I want to tell the audience that we will come together soon. Kapil and I are always in touch and he keeps telling me we should come together and we will surely if not now then in six months or more."

This is indeed a piece of great news for the show's fans. Keep watching this space for more updates!