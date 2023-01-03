'These People Are Making Me Suicidal,’ Says Urfi Javed After Chitra Wagh Files Police Complaint Against Her

Wagh took to her Twitter handle and wrote, “What's happening in Mumbai? Does the Mumbai Police have any IPC/CRPC sections to stop this woman who is openly indulging in nudity on the streets of Mumbai? Arrest her as soon as possible." She went on to add, "On one hand, innocent girls/women are falling prey to perverts, and on the other hand, this woman is only spreading more perversion.”

Urfi has now reacted to this by mocking the political leader and how she joined BJP for her personal gains. Javed wrote, "She is the same lady who was shouting for SANJAY RATHOD'S arrest when she was in NCP, then her husband was caught taking a bribe. To save her husband, she joined BJP and uske baad Sanjay or Chitra kaafi acche dost ban gaye. Mai bhi bas BJP join karne wali hun. Then we will be best of friends."

In another story, the actress confessed that it's 'dangerous' to speak against politicians. However, she revealed that such complaints are making her 'feel suicidal'. Urfi shared, "I know it's quite dangerous uploading stuff against politicians but then these people are making me suicidal anyway so either I kill myself or say my mind and get killed by them :) But again hi I didn't start this, I never did anything wrong to anyone. They are coming at me for no fu**ing reason."

For the unversed, Chitra Wagh directly met with the Mumbai police commissioner on the 1st of January to initiate action against Urfi Javed. Wagh also demanded that the actress be stopped from openly displaying the female body on the streets of Mumbai.

It must be noted that in spite of facing backlash, Urfi is continuing to upload videos sporting unusual outfits on her social media account. Most recently, the actress decided to wear a mesh dress and it has once again taken the internet by storm. Take a look!