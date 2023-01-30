Tina Datta Declares Priyanka Choudhary As Bigg Boss 16 Winner, Says 'Shuruaat Se Akeli...'

Bigg Boss 16 winner: Popular Tvctress Tina Datta got eliminated from the Bigg Boss 16 house in the latest episode of Weekend Ka Vaar. The Bengali beauty, who grabbed eyeballs courtesy of her love-and-hate relationship with Shalin Bhanot, received the least number of votes among nominated contestants and hence, had to leave the show.

BIGG BOSS 16: WHAT TINA DATTA TOLD PRIYANKA CHOUDHARY?

Love or hate but you cannot debate thart Priyanka Choudhary and Tina Datta's friendship was a treat to watch for the viewers. Although they became friends in the later stage of the game, they managed to win hearts with their bond.

Before making an exit from the Bigg Boss 16 house, Tina Datta wished the best to Archana Gautam and hugged Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Sharing a sweet message for Priyanka, the Uttaran star said, "My all support is for you".

Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta Praises Priyanka Choudhary Tina Datta had an interesting run in the show and got eliminated after 17 weeks. She played her game very strategically and made headlines for the on-and-off romantic angle with actor Shalin Bhanot. Tina also found a best friend in the game in Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Priyanka's humanity won her heart as Tina earlier said, 'Aare kabhi milo toh sahi, kabhi usse baat toh karo. Tab toh pata chalega tum logon ko ki usmain kitni insanity hai.' (Sit with her, talk to her and you will know the real humanity) Sweet words, isn't it? Priyanka Choudhary Is Deserving Winner Of Bigg Boss 16 Soon after coming out of the house, Tina in an interview, said, 'Genuinely jo jeetna chahiye aur jo sach main deserving hai aur jisne shuruaat se akeli kheli hai poore episode main aur show main woh hai Priyanka. Woh deserving hai har mayne main.' (Translation- Genuinely, the one who should win and is most deserving, played alone from the beginning in the show is Priyanka) Tina Datta extended support to Priyanka, stating that she played the game individually, without the support of others and she deserved to win the reality show. Advertisement Bigg Boss 16 Fans Root For Priyanka-Tina's Friendship Tina kept her promise of supporting her friend to the fullest and though the actresses got acquainted a little late but fans love the girlfriend bond they share. They have been rooting for the TV divas to maintain their friendship even after the show. 'Priyanka Chahar Choudhary said she will miss Tina. Also she had given her goodbye hugs but MC again came to hug her, toh Tina said last hug for Priyanka & wapis hugged her. Sweet. I wasn't a fan of Tina's gameplay but yeah I love female friendships in BB, got a glimpse,' one fan tweeted.

BIGG BOSS 16 FINALE

The reality show, which is hosted by Salman Khan, has reached its finale stage. Within only thirteen days left for the grand finale, the contestants are leaving no stone unturned to impress the audience and secure a place in the finale, which will take place on February 12, 2023.

