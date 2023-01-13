Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Court Again Rejects Actor Sheezan Khan’s Bail Plea
A court in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Friday (January 13) rejected the bail application of actor Sheezan Khan, arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of his co-actor Tunisha Sharma.
Additional Sessions Judge R D Deshpande refused to grant relief to the 28-year-old, who was arrested on December 25 and is now in judicial custody. Advocates Shailendra Mishra and Sharad Rai appeared for Khan before the Vasai court.
Advocate Tarun Sharma, who represented Tunisha's family, opposed bail to the actor, and told the court that Khan's mother was also involved in the matter. He had submitted an application to the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar police commissioner to make Khan's mother a co-accused in the case, advocate Sharma further said. After hearing both sides, the court rejected Khan's bail plea. The detailed order is expected later.
Sharma (21), who was acting in the TV show 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' along with Khan, was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the Hindi serial near Vasai, located on the outskirts of Mumbai, on December 24, 2022. She was in a relationship with Khan but they broke up later.
- CONFIRMED! Tunisha Sharma's Ex Co-Star Replaces Sheezan Khan As Ali Baba, Begins Shooting Today
- Before Death, Tunisha Spoke To Man On Dating App: Sheezan's Lawyers Claim; Bail Hearing On January 11
- Tunisha Sharma Death Case Update: Court Adjourns Sheezan Khan’s Bail Please Till January 9
- THIS Popular Actress To Play NEW Mariam After Tunisha Sharma's Death In Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul?
- No New Actress To Replace Tunisha Sharma In Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul; Check What Makers Are Planning
- Entertainment News Updates: Bajrang Dal Protests Against SRK’s Pathaan; Deepika Celebrates 37th Birthday
- Falaq Naaz Pens Heart-Wrenching Birthday Note For Tunisha Sharma, Says ‘I Can Feel Your Presence Around'
- Tunisha Sharma Birth Anniversary: Ali Baba To Ishq Subhan Allah; Late Actress Featured In 8 TV Shows
- Tunisha Sharma’s Last Conversation With Sheezan Khan’s Mother Revealed; Says ‘Mujhe Khud Nahi Pta…..’
- Sheezan’s Sisters Rubbishes Drug Consumption Allegations Against Him; Makes SHOCKING Revelations About Tunisha
- She Tried To Strangulate Tunisha Sharma: Sheezan Khan's Advocate's Shocking Allegations Against Actress' Mom
- Year Ender: Lata Mangeshkar To Tunisha Sharma, Celebs Who Passed Away In 2022