She Tried To Strangulate Tunisha Sharma: Sheezan Khan's Advocate's Shocking Allegations Against Actress' Mom

Recommended Video

Sheezan Khan की मां और बहनों ने Press Confrence में Tunisha की मौत पर खोले राज, सुनाया Voice Note



Tunisha Sharma death case: Sheezan Khan's sisters Falaq Naaz and Shafaq Naaz conducted a press conference on Monday (January 2) in Mumbai, refuting the allegations made by Tunisha Sharma's mother. Falaq, Shafaq and their mother slammed Tunisha's mom Vandita, saying that she never wanted her daughter and Sheezan Khan to be together.

A few days after Vandita Sharma held a press conference and accused Sheezan of making false promises to her daughter, his family members shared their side of the story and claimed that Sheezan is 'innocent'. Sheezan Khan's advocate also made shocking allegations against Tunisha's mom as they addressed the media's questions.

From accusing her of trying to strangulate Tunisha to claiming that she broke the TV actress' phone, the advocate levelled serious accusations against Vandita Sharma in the press conference.

Broke Her Phone, Tried To Strangulate Her: Sheezan's Advocate On Tunisha's Mom Broke Her Phone, Tried To Strangulate Her: Sheezan's Advocate On Tunisha's Mom As per a report in ANI, Sheezan Khan's advocate claimed that Tunisha Sharma shared a 'terrible relationship' with her uncle Sanjeev Kaushal. He alleged that her mother and Sanjeev controlled the finances of the late actress. 'She often pleaded in front of her mom for her hard earned money. She would panic a lot upon hearing the name of Sanjeev Kaushal. Tunisha Sharma's mother even broke her phone and tried to strangulate her after Sanjeev instigated her,' Sheezan Khan's advocate was quoted as saying by ANI. Sheezan's Sisters On Claims Of Actor Making Tunisha Wear Hijab Sheezan Khan's sisters refuted the claims made by Tunisha Sharma's mother that he made her daughter wear a hijab. They clarified that the photo, which was released, was taken on the sets of Ali Baba: Daastan-e-Kabul and it part of the shoot. Falaq Naaz and Shafaq Naaz said that they never made Tunisha wear a hijab but the channel asked her to wear for the shoot of the show where she was seen as the female lead. Advertisement Falaq Naaz On Sheezan-Tunisha Break Up When the journalists asked Shafaq Naaz and Falaq Naaz about Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan's break up, Falaq said that the two co-stars didn't part ways. While Waliv Police officials said that Sheezan and Tunisha called it quits fifteen days before the actress died by suicide last month. Falaq also said that Sheezan didn't have any 'secret girlfriend' as mentioned in the reports. She added that the girl was called for recording her statement in connection with Tunisha Sharma's death case.

Tunisha Sharma, who played the lead role in Sony SAB's Ali Baba: Daastan-e-Kabul, was found hanging in her make-up room on the sets of the show. A case of abetment to suicide was registered against Sheezan Khan after her mother filed an FIR against the actor at Waliv Police station.

Last week, Tunisha Sharma's funeral was conducted in the presence of her family members and close friends. Shivin Narang consoled and comforted her mother as she was in a terrible state during the last rites.

Stay tuned for more updates.