Tunisha Sharma Death Case Update: Court Adjourns Sheezan Khan’s Bail Please Till January 9

Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: The Vasai court, on Saturday, adjourned the bail please of TV actor Sheezan Khan who has been in judicial custody since December 24 after his co-star and girlfriend Tunisha Sharma committed suicide.

After the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police claimed they were unable to interview Tunisha's mother Vanita Sharma because she was busy performing post-death rituals and asked for time till January 13, the court postponed the hearing and granted them time to present their argument about Khan's bail request. On Saturday, Vanita Sharma could not attend the hearing.

Hence, the next hearing will take place on January 9. Meanwhile, his lawyer had stated that the actor is innocent. According to him, the actor and his entire family is suffering due to the inefficiency of the police.

Advertisement

Talking to TOI about the case, he said, "Truth and justice shall prevail, we have full faith in Judiciary and I reiterate that Sheezan Mohammad Khan is innocent and he and his family is suffering because of inefficiency of police. They have misused the power of arrest."

Police allegedly recovered earlier conversations between Sheezan and his 'secret girlfriend'. According to reports, Sheezan used to converse with a lot of other girls when he was dating Tunisha.

An ANI report stated, "Many important chats have been found on the mobile of the accused, during the investigation which has revealed that the accused started avoiding Tunisha after the breakup. Tunisha used to message him repeatedly, but the accused avoided her by not replying to her."

For the unversed, Tunisha and Sheezan first met each other on the sets of SAB TV show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul and started dating each other soon. The actress allegedly committed suicide last month after which her mother, Vanita Sharma, filed a complaint against Sheezan for abetment of suicide. Since then, he has been in judicial custody and the investigation is going on.