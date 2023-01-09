Before Death, Tunisha Spoke To Man On Dating App: Sheezan's Lawyers Claim; Bail Hearing On January 11

Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: TV actor Sheezan Khan has been in judicial custody since December 24, 2022, when her Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul co-star and girlfriend Tunisha Sharma hanged herself in his makeup room.

Since then, the investigation has been going on. In a court hearing today (January 9), Sheezan's lawyers claimed that Tunisha was in touch with a man named Ali on a dating app. Also, they stated that she was in his company between December 21 and 23, just before she passed away.

The judge adjourned the hearing on actor Khan's bail request until January 11. He's under custody after Tunisha's mother filed a complaint against him for cheating and abetment of suicide.

District and Additional Sessions Judge RD Deshpande in Vasai heard the defence and prosecution's arguments on Monday. He granted Sharma's lawyer's request for more time and postponed the hearing on the bail request till January 11.

Sheezan's laywers, Shailendra Mishra and Sharad Rai, argued in court that their client was innocent, adding that Bollywood star Suraj Pancholi had also been granted bail after being charged with abetment the suicide of actor-singer Jiah Khan, who passed away in 2013.

They also stated that between December 21 and December 23, Sharma interacted with a man by the name of Ali via a dating app. She had a 15-minute video conference with Ali prior to her alleged suicide, the actor's lawyers stated in court. The counsels requested an investigation into this perspective and added that no suicide note was discovered at the scene.

Sheezan's lawyers also refuted allegations of love jihad and forcing the victim to wear a hijab. Advocate Tarun Sharma, who was appearing on behalf of the Sharma family, requested time from the judge so he could review the evidence and prepare his defence.

For the unversed, the 21-year-old actress allegedly ended her life in the washroom of Sheezan's room on the set of their TV show in Vasai in Palghar district on Mumbai's outskirts. They were dating each other for a few months. She reportedly committed suicide within 15 days of their break up.