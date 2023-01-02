Tunisha Sharma’s Last Conversation With Sheezan Khan’s Mother Revealed; Says ‘Mujhe Khud Nahi Pta…..’

Tunisha Sharma's unfortunate demise continues to make the headlines. The actress had passed away at the age of 20 and ever since then her boyfriend Sheezan Khan has been on the police's radar. To note, Sheezan has been in police custody since December 24 for abetment to suicide and ever since then, a lot has been said about the Ali Baba: Daastaan-E-Kabul actor. And now, Sheezan's sisters have come out in his support and held a press conference dismissing all the allegations levelled against The actor. During the press conversation, Sheezan's sisters Falaq and Shafaq Naaz revealed the details of Tunisha's last conversation, i..e, her last voice not to their mother Kehekshan Parveen.

During the press conference, Sheezan's sister played a voice note wherein Tunisha was heard speaking in a shaky voice. She said, "Aap mere liye bohot maaine rakhte ho amma, bohot zyada..... aap jaante bhi nahi ho. Isiliye aap se har baat share karne ka mann karta hai, isiliye mere zehen mein jo bhi hoga main bataungi lekin pata nahi mujhe khud nahi pata mujhe kya ho raha hai...". During the press conference, Sheezan's sisters emphasised that Tunisha's voice note clarifies her equation with their family.

Meanwhile, Falaq and Shafaq also rubbished drugs consumption allegations and reports of him having a secret girlfriend. She said, "Sheezan didn't have any other girlfriend. That girl was called for recording her statement. There's no secret girlfriend. Sheezan never used to consume drugs. The allegation made by Tunisha Sharma's mother is absolutely wrong". On the other hand, Sheezan advocate stated, "Tunisha's so-called uncle Pawan Sharma was her former manager, he was fired 4 yrs ago because he used to interfere a lot & behave harshly with her. Tunisha & Sanjeev Kaushal (an uncle in Chandigarh) had terrible relations. Sanjeev Kaushal & her mother, Vanita used to control Tunisha's finances. Tunisha often pleaded in front of her mother for her own money". He even claimed that Tunisha's mother tried strangulating her as well.