Sheezan’s Sisters Rubbishes Drug Consumption Allegations Against Him; Makes SHOCKING Revelations About Tunisha

We Never Made Tunisha Sharma Wear A Hijab: Sheezan Khan’s sisters

During the press conference, Sheezan's sister Shafaq Naaz stated that they never asked Tunisha to wear a hijab. Instead, the pic doing the rounds on social media is from the sets. 'The picture of Tunisha in hijab being circulated is from the set of the show which was part of the shoot. It can be seen. We never made her wear hijab, it was from the channel,' she added.

Sheezan Never Consumed Drugs Nor He Had A Secret Girlfriend

Furthermore, Sheezan's sisters rubbished Tunisha's mother's claims about the actor consuming drugs and having a secret girlfriend. They clarified, 'Sheezan didn't have any other girlfriend. That girl was called for recording her statement. There's no secret girlfriend. Sheezan never used to consume drugs. The allegation made by Tunisha Sharma's mother is absolutely wrong'.

Tunisha Sharma’s Depression Was Due To Her Childhood Trauma

This isn't all: Sheezan's sisters also made shocking allegations about Tunisha and said, 'Tunisha's mother accepted that she has been neglecting Tunisha & that she didn't take care of her. Tunisha's depression was due to her childhood trauma'.

Tunisha Used To Plead In Front Of Her Mother For Her Own Money

Apart from Sheezan's sisters, his lawyer also spilled beans about Tunisha's troubled relationship with her mother and uncles. 'Tunisha's so-called uncle Pawan Sharma was her former manager, he was fired 4 yrs ago because he used to interfere a lot & behave harshly with her. Tunisha & Sanjeev Kaushal (an uncle in Chandigarh) had terrible relations. Sanjeev Kaushal & her mother, Vanita used to control Tunisha's finances. Tunisha often pleaded in front of her mother for her own money,' he stated.

Tunisha Sharma’s Mother Tried To Strangulate Her; Claims Sheezan’s Advocate

He also claimed that Tunisha's mother and her uncles used to control her life. In fact, he even claimed that Tunisha's mother even tried strangulating her once. Sheezan's advocate stated, 'Tunisha used to panic a lot upon hearing name of Sanjeev Kaushal. On instigation of Sanjeev Kaushal, Tunisha's mother broke her phone & tried to strangulate her. Sanjeev Kaushal & Tunisha's mother used to control Tunisha's life'.