Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Winner Tushar Kalia Marries Triveni Barman; Feels Blessed As He Shares First Wedding Pic

Renowned choreographer Tushar Kalia has all the reasons to be on cloud nine today. After all, he has tied the knot with his ladylove Triveni Barman. It was a traditional wedding for the couple and the pics from the celebrations have been doing the rounds on social media. Interestingly, Tushar, who enjoys a massive fan following, shared the first pic from his wedding celebrations wherein he was seen posing with his new bride and it has left everyone in awe.

In the pic, Tushar Kalia looked dapper as a groom in his white coloured sherwani while his bride Triveni opted for a red coloured lehenga with golden embroidery. She completed the look with golden and emerald jewellery and red chooda. Tusha was seen holding his bride's hand as the couple looked into each other's eyes. The newlyweds were evidently happy and their wedding pic dished the perfect fairytale. Sharing the wedding pic, Tushar Kalia wrote, "Blessed" along with a heart emoticon. To recall, Tushar announced his engagement with Triveni in March last year and have been sharing love filled pics ever since.

Interestingly, ahead of the wedding ceremony, Tushar had even shared a video on social media which happened to be from the pre-wedding celebrations. The video featured Tushar and Triveni shaking a leg together and then kissing each other with fireworks in the background. Their sizzling chemistry had undoubtedly left everyone in awe.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Tushar Kalia became a household name as he became a judge on the dance based reality show Dance Deewane seasons 1, 2 and 3 with Madhuri Dixit. Besides, he also emerged as the winner of Rohit Shetty's Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 after beating Faisal Shaikh and Mohit Malik who were announced as the first and second runner ups respectively.