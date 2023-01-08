Urfi Javed Is In Awe As She Poses With Her ‘Grandfather’ Javed Akhtar; Calls Him A ‘Legend’

Urfi Javed has been the talk of the town for several reasons. Be it her bold and quirky fashion sense and outfits or head strong opinions, Urfi has been a perfect example of living life on her terms. Interestingly, the actress has often created a massive buzz as there were reports about her being related to Javed Akhtar. Several reports suggested that Urfi happens to be Javed Akhtar's granddaughter. However, Urfi has rubbished the claims time and again and clarified that she is not related to Javed Akhtar.

And now, Urfi Javed and Javed Akhtar are once again making the headlines as they were seen posing together. As Urfi is quite active on social media, she shared a pic with Javed Akhtar and couldn't stop beaming with joy. In the caption, Urfi wrote, "Finally met my grandfather today. Also, he is a legend, right in the morning so many people lined up for selfies but he didn't refuse anyone, chatted with everyone with a smile. He was so warm! I'm in awe" along with heart emotion and red rose emoticon.

Advertisement

Take a look at Urfi Javed's post: