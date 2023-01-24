Urfi Javed Struggles To Find Rented Apartment In Mumbai: Muslim & Hindu Owners Don't Want To...

Urfi Javed, who has been hogging all the limelight with her sartorial choices, shared a post on social media about her struggles in finding a rented apartment in Mumbai. She expressed her displeasure over not getting her desired apartment due to different issues. On Tuesday (January 24), the reality TV posted a tweet, sharing her thoughts as she faced difficulty in finding a house in the Maximum City.

"Muslim owners don't want to rent me house cause of the way I dress, Hindi owners don't want to rent me cause I'm Muslim. Some owners have an issue with the political threats I get . Finding a rental apartment in Mumbai is so tough," Urfi Javed wrote on the micro-blogging site.