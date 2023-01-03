Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara Gets MARRIED To A New Guy, Abhimanyu's Reaction Is Shocking
Advertisement
Yeh Rishta Kya Kya Kehlata Hai has managed to keep the viewers engaged by introducing a new track. At a time when shows go off air within a span of six months, Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda's daily soap has completed over thirteen years. Keeping in mind the interest of the viewers, the makers have decided to spice up things with new twists and turns.
Just when we thought that AbhiRa will continue to stay together, the creative team decided to separate them. After Neil's death, Abhimanyu and Akshara will part ways once again. The news of their separation has left the fans shocked as they don't want the duo to suffer pain again.
- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: THIS Child Actor To Play Aarohi’s Daughter Post Leap In Harshad-Pranali’s Show
- NEW ENTRY In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; THIS Child Actor To Play Pranali Aka Akshara’s Son Post Leap
- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Paras Aka Neil Breaks Silence On His Exit From Harshad-Pranali's Hit Show
- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Shivangi Joshi & Randeep Rai Dating Each Other? Actor Breaks Silence
- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Vrushika Mehta Gets Cosy With Fiance After Engagement, Shares Romantic Pics
- NOT Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan To Romance THIS TV Diva In Ekta Kapoor's Next? Deets Inside
- Mohsin Khan To Play Lead Role In Balaji Telefilms’ New Show Based On Beauty And The Beast - Reports
- After Breakup With Mohsin, YRKKH Fame Shivangi Joshi Now Dating Balika Vadhu Co-Star Randeep Rai?
- TV Star Hina Khan Shares Cryptic Note About Betrayal; Leaves Fans Tensed
- It’s A Boy! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Karan Pahwa, Wife Supriya Welcome First Child
- Latest TRP Ratings: Anupamaa Reclaims Top Spot; Bigg Boss 16 Emerges As Most-Viewed Non-Fiction Show
- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Two Popular Characters Set To Re-Enter Harshad Chopra, Pranali Rathod’s Hit Show?
Read more...