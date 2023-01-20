Surprising Net Worth Of Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod & Other Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Cast Members

Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut Productions, premiered in January 2009 and recently completed 14 successful years. While Hina Khan and Karan Mehra initially played the lead protagonists Akshara and Naitik, the family drama currently focuses on the third generation.

Even after 14 long years, the YRKKH has been fetching amazing numbers on the TRP charts and is counted among the most-loved shows.

Featuring Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod in the central roles of Abhimanyu and Akshara respectively, the show is a constant name in the list of top 10 most-watched daily soaps across channels.

While the storyline of YRKKH often receives a mixed response, the actors always get appreciation for their performances. However, do you have any idea about the net worth of the show's star cast? No? Then, let's look at the net worth of the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star cast here.

Harshad Chopda Harshad Chopda plays the male lead Abhimanyu in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. According to reports, the actor's net worth is said to be around Rs 21-25 crore which is huge. Pranali Rathod Pranali Rathod got noticed after playing the lead role in &TV's Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki and became a household name after essaying Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Since she's still relatively new to the industry, her net worth is said to be around Rs 1 crore which is excellent for a newcomer. Advertisement Karishma Sawant Essaying the role of Akshara's sister Aarohi, Karishma Sawant made her TV debut with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Reportedly, her net worth is between Rs 50-70 lakh. Sachin Tyagi The seasoned actor is essaying the role of Akshara and Aarohi's grandfather, fondly called Bade Papa. According to reports, the actor's net worth is likely to be around Rs 39 crore. Ami Trivedi Ami Trivedi is essaying the role of Harshad Chopra aka Abhimanyu's mother Manjiri in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She played a pivotal role in Abhimanyu and Akshara's separation after Neil's death. It is said that her net worth is around Rs 23 crore.

Also, we would like to make it clear that the article has been written with the information available on the internet and Filmibeat doesn't verify these facts.

