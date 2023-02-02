Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Jay Soni’s Awkward Encounter With Lady Who Asked Him To Meet His Daughter
Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, featuring Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod in the lead roles, has been entertaining fans for years now. Recently, the makers introduced another leap in the long-running show after which Jay Soni entered as Abhinav Sharma, the new guy in Akshara's life.
Ever since his entry, Jay Soni has been grabbing eyeballs for all the right reasons as fans are loving his role as well as onscreen chemistry with Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.
Also popular for his role in Sasural Genda Phool, Sanskaar - Dharohar Apnon Ki, and variety of other shows, Jay has reinvented himself & is looking fitter than ever on the show. Jay, who is a regular at gym, is enjoying the adulation after his entry on Indian television's one of the longest-running shows.
Jay shares an anecdote that recently transpired in his gym elevator that left him gushing and blushing. Recalling the incident, he shares, "As I left the gym after my daily workout, a woman welcomed me with the sweetest smile & asked me very politely if she could get her daughter to meet me. She said how her daughter didn't believe in the institution of marriage & thought nice men do not exist. It was honestly very cute but I told her it is a character I'm playing that you like. But she was persistent. I told her I was married with a child & she smiled. She insisted I still meet her daughter to help her understand."
The actor added, "It was genuinely very sweet. More so it is a testament to my acting given that my character has struck a chord with the audience. It definitely feels surreal. I look forward to this love."
Well, Jay Soni is truly elated with the response to his new character. Are you loking his performance in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? Share your views in the comments section below.
- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Star Shivangi Joshi Bags Ekta Kapoor's New Colors Show? Here's What We Know
- Surprising Net Worth Of Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod & Other Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Cast Members
- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Star Shivangi Joshi Aka Naira Buys Swanky New Mercedez Benz; Shares Glimpses
- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: New Kairav Enters Show; Reveals Team Calls Him ‘New Hottie In the House’
- 14 Years Of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Fees Charged By Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod & Their Co-Stars
- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Lead Star Breaks Silence On Playing A Mother After Leap, Says 'I'm 25 And If...'
- After Leaving Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Harshad-Pranali’s Co-Star Pens Farewell Note: Picture Abhi Baaki Hai
- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan Aka KaIra To RETURN To Show? Here's The TRUTH
- NEW Entry In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; Actress Shambhavi To Enter As Kairav’s Love Interest
- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: After Jay Soni, Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6 Co-star To ENTER Pranali's Show
- ‘Yeh Rishta…’ Star Mohsin Khan Isn’t A Part Of Ekta Kapoor’s Next; THIS TV Star CONFIRMS Bagging It
- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: 4 Co-Actors Of Harshad-Pranali Who Recently LEFT The Hit Show