Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: 4 Co-Actors Of Harshad-Pranali Who Recently LEFT The Hit Show
Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, helmed by Rajan Shahi, has been winning hearts for the last 14 years.
While the show made Hina Khan, Karan Mehra, Shivangi Joshi, and Mohsin Khan household names, Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod are currently seen playing the lead roles of Abhimanyu and Akshara respectively in the long-running family drama.
The third generation of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai too is getting appreciation from all quarters and the show is still performing well on the TRP charts. While everything has been going in the favour of the show since the beginning, several co-stars of Harshad and Pranali recently left the shot for different reasons.
From Mayank Arora aka Kairav to Paras Priyadarshan aka Neil, let's look at the list of actors from the show's third generation who recently bid goodbye to the daily soap.
Mayank Arora
Mayank Arora, who became a household name after playing the role of Kairav in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is the latest actor to quit the show. In an interview with ETimes. He revealed the same and said, 'I think it was time for the character to end, we parted ways amicably. It all ended mutually and on a good note. About the character, every role has its highs and lows in a daily soap and Kairav was a strong character so I knew it will have its track.'
Paras Priyasharshan
Paras Priyadarshan who essayed the character of Abhimanyu's (Harshad Chopra) younger brother Neil recently left the show. His death in YRKKH played a pivotal role in the separation of AbhiRa. Talking about his exit, even he stated that it was a mutual decision and he now wants to spend some time with his family.
Sharan Anandani
Last month, Sharan Anandani too announced his exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actor played the character of Akshara & Kairav's cousin brother Vansh. Talking about it, Sharan stated that he was disappointed with his character's growth and decided to put his papers down.
Niharika Chouksey
Actress Niharika Chouksey was seen as Abhimanyu's cousin-sister Nishtha Birla in the hit show. In June last year, she decided to leave the show as she wasn't happy with the graph of her character. It worked in her favour as she bagged the lead role in Star Plus' Faltu and is currently getting appreciation for her performance.
