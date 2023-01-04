Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: 4 Co-Actors Of Harshad-Pranali Who Recently LEFT The Hit Show

Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, helmed by Rajan Shahi, has been winning hearts for the last 14 years.

While the show made Hina Khan, Karan Mehra, Shivangi Joshi, and Mohsin Khan household names, Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod are currently seen playing the lead roles of Abhimanyu and Akshara respectively in the long-running family drama.

The third generation of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai too is getting appreciation from all quarters and the show is still performing well on the TRP charts. While everything has been going in the favour of the show since the beginning, several co-stars of Harshad and Pranali recently left the shot for different reasons.

From Mayank Arora aka Kairav to Paras Priyadarshan aka Neil, let's look at the list of actors from the show's third generation who recently bid goodbye to the daily soap.