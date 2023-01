Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Naagin 6 Actor CONFIRMS Replacing Mayank Arora As New Kairav In Pranali's Show

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has witnessed multiple exits after the makers introduced a six-year leap. Considering the new track, the production house decided to bring new artists to spice up the things. While Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda continue to be a part of YRKKH, a few actors have quit the show.

Ardent fans of Yeh Rishta have been wondering what will happen to the character of Kairav after Mayank Arora's exit. The talented actor, who essayed the role of Pranali Rathod's on-screen brother, left the show after playing the role of Kairav for over a year.