Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: New Kairav Enters Show; Reveals Team Calls Him ‘New Hottie In the House’

Star Plus' long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi, completed a successful run of 14 years yesterday (January 12). Featuring Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod in the lead roles of Abhimanyu and Akshara respectively, the family drama is still among the most loved shows on the small screen currently.

Recently, the makers introduced a six-year leap in the show after another separation of Abhimanyu and Akshara. While Akshara is shown with Abhinav (Jay Soni), Abhimanyu is seen with Aarohi (Karishma Sawant).

Amid all this, Mayank Arora aka Kairav confirmed quitting the show a few days ago and the makers replaced him with Naagin 6 actor Abeer Singh Godhwani. He recently entered Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and is getting a positive response from viewers.

In a recent interview, the actor talked about the pressure of joining an ongoing show. Taking about being a part of YRRKH and his equation with the team, Abeer told IANS, "Personally I was feeling the pressure before entering the show, but Rajan ji, our director, and the whole cast and crew made me feel so relaxed that I already feel at home now. Everyone is truly supportive and encouraging. Everyone is calling me the new hottie in the house. I was wondering how the audience would react to the leap and to me as Kairav, but they welcomed me with open arms."

Revealing that his family used to watch Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai even before his entry, the actor added, "I have not followed the show as sincerely as my family has in the past, but yes I have caught up with the previous episodes. I like the way everyone has their own colour and story in the show."

ABOUT YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai premiered in 2009 with Hina Khan and Karan Mehra as the main leads. They played the iconic characters of Akshara and Naitik for around eight years and then decided to move on. After their exit, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan were introduced as the new lead couple Naira and Kartik respectively. Even they won several hearts with their performances.

They bid goodbye to the show in 2021 after the makers decided to introduce another generation leap.